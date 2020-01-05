Japan orders tightening of immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country: statement

5 January 2020 08:58 (UTC+04:00)

Japan’s Justice Minister Masako Mori said on Sunday the ministry has ordered tightening of immigration procedures in the wake of the escape of ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Mori also said in a statement Ghosn’s “apparently illegal” departure was very regrettable and promised a thorough investigation to uncover truth, adding that there was no record of his leaving Japan.

She also said that Ghosn’s skipping bail cannot be justified and that the court has revoked his bail.

Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ghosn used our jets illegally in escape from Japan, Turkish company says
Europe 4 January 03:49
Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan
Other News 3 January 06:29
5.9-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Chiba Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 3 January 03:41
Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan: sources
Other News 2 January 03:54
Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan for Lebanon
Arab World 31 December 2019 05:58
Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels
Other News 27 December 2019 06:40
Latest
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake registered in Oaxaca, Mexico
Other News 09:31
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation supports SMEs in Uzbekistan
Business 08:29
Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia
Other News 08:06
One dead, several trapped in building collapse in Delhi
Other News 07:36
NATO suspends training mission in Iraq
World 06:33
5 killed in gas explosion in northern Nigeria: police
Other News 05:23
US - led coalition confirms two attacks on 4 January near Iraqi bases that host American forces
World 03:48
At least 28 killed in raid targeting Tripoli military school
Arab World 03:08
Turkish foreign minister, US secretary of state discuss situation in Iran, Iraq
Turkey 02:16