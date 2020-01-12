‘Taliban leader in Northeast’ killed in airstrike, Afghan Defence Ministry says

12 January 2020 20:02 (UTC+04:00)

Hafiz Mohibullah, one of the senior commanders of the Taliban movement, has been killed in airstrike in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, the Tolo News cited the country’s Defence Ministry spokesperson as saying in a statement on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The statement noted that a “Taliban leader in [Afghanistan’s] northeast”, Mohibullah was destroyed as he was driving in Kunduz province’s Imam Saib district. The Taliban has yet to comment on the matter.

Early last year, Reuters quoted unnamed sources as saying that Mohibullah, who was closely involved in talks with the US at the time, was briefly arrested in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, close to the border with Afghanistan.

