For sale: manager of Australian bushfires app

14 January 2020 07:04 (UTC+04:00)

The management of a smartphone app used by millions of Australians to get live bushfire updates may be sold as its developer restructures to cut debt, even as it looks to extend the app nationally, the company’s CEO said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

As wildfires rage through eastern Australia, the New South Wales state fire service’s Fires Near Me smartphone app has become one of the country’s top ranked apps, downloaded by 1.6 million people, or 6% of the population, in November and December alone.

The current version of the app was developed by tech firm ARQ Group Ltd and is managed by a 55-person support team around the clock. ARQ has already replicated the system in smaller South Australia state, but CEO Tristan Sternson said the app is up for sale amid a company-wide restructure.

ARQ, which has a string of tech-related businesses, appointed Macquarie Group Ltd as an adviser in September following a fall in revenues.

“We have had quite a few interested parties with either (some) or all parts of the business, and we’re just trying to work out the right path forward,” said Sternson by phone.

ARQ, meanwhile, is pushing ahead with its goal of taking the product Australia-wide and Sternson said it has been approached by other states.

“If you cross from New South Wales to Victoria, you probably shouldn’t have to switch off one app and pick up the next one because you’re in Albury or Wodonga,” he said, referring to cities 8 km (5 miles) apart but in different states.

A spokeswoman for South Australia’s Fire and Emergency Services Commission, which launched its app in December, said it “welcomes the opportunity for a more consistent approach”.

Victoria state’s Emergency Management Victoria, which has an emergency app, was not immediately available for comment.

Australia’s devastating bushfire season has been fanned strong winds, high temperatures and three years of drought. Halfway into summer, fires have destroyed 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), killed 28 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes.

Sternson, who had a family member lose a farm in the fires, said his support team risked exhaustion due to “the time it’s been going for”, particularly since some staff were personally affected.

“You can see out there how communities have come together and how different people are trying to support the (fire) fighting and the rebuild,” he said.

“This is our way of being able to support the service.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Australian PM proposes high-powered inquiry into bushfires response
Other News 12 January 10:10
Australian firefighter dies battling blazes, raising death toll to 28
Other News 12 January 05:55
Australian prime minister says troops will remain in Iraq
Other News 9 January 09:33
Australia issues new evacuation alerts as monster bushfires regenerate
Other News 9 January 07:25
9-year-old girl attacked by shark in northeast Australia
Other News 9 January 06:30
10,000 camels at risk of being shot in Australia as they desperately search for water
Other News 8 January 07:19
Latest
U.S., Japan, EU to meet on China ahead of Wednesday trade deal signing
US 06:01
Libya peace talks in Moscow fall short of ceasefire deal
Russia 05:10
U.S. troops describe 'miraculous' escape at Iraqi base attacked by Iran
Arab World 04:01
U.S. Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator
US 02:44
Queen agrees Prince Harry and Meghan can go it alone
Europe 01:41
France, West Africa to unite forces in fight against Islamist militants
Other News 00:49
Georgia plans to build new wind farms
Oil&Gas 13 January 23:30
Historian: January pogroms in Baku committed by Armenian nationalists at behest of Soviet Union's leadership
Politics 13 January 22:22
Renowned oil-scientist and geologist Khoshbakht Yusifzade awarded “Heydar Aliyev” Order
Politics 13 January 22:17