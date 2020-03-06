Chinese entrepreneur donates one million masks to Iran

Chinese entrepreneur, industrialist and chief executive of Alibaba Group Jack Ma has announced the donation of one million masks to Iran, Trend reports with reference to IRNA.

Jack Ma announced his decision in his Chinese-language Vibo account.

Releasing images of several children hospitalized for coronavirus infection, he referred to the thousands of miles between China and Iran but said the huge distance could not keep the two nations apart.

Referring to the spread of the coronavirus in Iran, he wrote that in recent days we have made many efforts to collect one million masks although the distance is very long and the transportation is difficult, we will do our best to send them to Tehran as soon as possible.

He said he hoped these masks could reduce Iran's urgent need to protect children and end the corona epidemic as soon as possible and make the world healthier.

The Chinese entrepreneur stated that the epidemic in Iran has become more serious recently, and Iran is facing a shortage of medical supplies.

Jack Ma (born September 2, 1964 is a Chinese entrepreneur, industrialist and chief executive, who founded Alibaba Group in 1999.