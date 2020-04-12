Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases, a jump from previous day
Mainland China reported 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 11, including 97 involving travelers from overseas, up from a total of 46 new cases a day earlier, China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The commission said in a statement that 63 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were reported on April 11, up from 34 the previous day.
Mainland China’s tally of infections now stands at 82,052, while the death toll stands at 3,339.
