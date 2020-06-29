Daily coronavirus cases in India near 20,000 as Mumbai extends lockdown

Other News 29 June 2020 16:58 (UTC+04:00)
Daily coronavirus cases in India near 20,000 as Mumbai extends lockdown

India reported close to 20,000 fresh novel coronavirus cases for the second day running on Monday, as the financial hub of Mumbai extended its lockdown by a month, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

There were 19,459 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours, according to data from India’s federal Health Ministry released on Monday. That is down slightly from Sunday’s record of 19,906, but still sign cases in the country are yet to subside.

India lags only the United States, Brazil and Russia in total cases. More than 16,000 have now died from the disease caused by the virus since the first case in India in January — low when compared to countries with similar numbers of cases.

But experts fear its hospitals will be unable to cope with a steep rise in cases.

The western state of Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, extended its lockdown by another month until end of July, as new cases rose in key cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad.

Mumbai witnessed massive traffic jams on key roads connecting suburbs to the southern business district on Monday as authorities erected roadblocks to police new travel restrictions.

Under the new rule, residents can visit markets, salons, and parks within a 2 km radius of their homes, but asked not step out of the house unnecessarily. Office-goers are exempt from the rule.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender for pipeline inspection
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender for pipeline inspection
Turkish university opens tender to rent vehicles for staff transportation
Turkish university opens tender to rent vehicles for staff transportation
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy compressors via tender
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy compressors via tender
Loading Bars
Latest
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 30 Oil&Gas 17:33
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL reduces sales of petroleum products Oil&Gas 17:28
Geostat: Georgian agricultural export slightly down Business 17:19
Small scale power plant put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 17:08
Ambassador: Georgia, Azerbaijan to develop attractive tourist project Tourism 17:08
LUKOIL sees rise in sales of petroleum products in Turkey Oil&Gas 17:05
EU in talks with Turkmenistan to link its gas to Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 17:03
Azerbaijan discloses data on gourds sowing Business 17:01
Daily coronavirus cases in India near 20,000 as Mumbai extends lockdown Other News 16:58
Georgia sees decrease in wool production Business 16:55
Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims fall to 439,000 Europe 16:53
EU to help strengthen Turkmenistan’s rule of law Turkmenistan 16:49
Iran discloses value of animal products exported from Semnan Province Business 16:49
German inflation picks up in June Europe 16:45
JP Morgan: July to see stock draws in crude oil and major products Oil&Gas 16:44
Iran looks to maintain vital exports from Pakistan through opened borders Business 16:42
Belarus’ Belavia postpones resuming flights to Kazakhstan Business 16:35
Production of vegetables increases in Georgia Business 16:32
Iran's South Pars Gas Company begins repair of its processing plant Oil&Gas 16:29
COVID-19 cases reach 8,000 in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:29
French company to modernize heating network of Uzbekistan's capital in next 30 years Construction 16:24
Azerbaijan's income from sale of pharmaceutical products grows Business 16:24
Azerbaijan's milk processing enterprise talks planned production of dairy products Business 16:11
WHO completes REACT-C19 project in Azerbaijan Society 16:10
Iran approves long-term strategic agreement with China Business 16:10
Nissan to launch 7 models in Africa to pursue growth Other News 16:00
UK's Anglo Asian Mining may ramp up gold production in Azerbaijan Business 15:57
Tehran Stock Exchange to offer new shares Business 15:51
Uzbekistan puts corporate bonds of Asia Alliance Bank on stock exchange Business 15:46
Share of agriculture, forestry, fishing in Georgia's GDP slightly decreases Business 15:44
Azerbaijan Fish Farm LLC implementing projects to develop fishery industry Business 15:43
Bank supply at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction exceeds demand more than two-fold Finance 15:42
Azerbaijan's income from retail sales of food products rises Business 15:35
Internet speed continues to increase in Uzbekistan ICT 15:32
German lower house backs VAT cut from July 1 Europe 15:30
Georgian National Bank reveals banking sector losses Finance 15:19
Small catering enterprises of Uzbekistan witness significant decrease in trade Business 15:19
Demand for Turkish chemical products in Kazakhstan declines Turkey 15:18
Azerenergy: Millions of manat saved thanks to ‘Azerbaijan’ thermal power station (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 15:16
Iran allocates quota of exported diesel to border residents Oil&Gas 14:58
France's Macron pledges extra 15 billion euros to make economy greener Europe 14:45
Turkey's export of wood, furniture to US on the rise Turkey 14:45
Uzbekistan establishes co-op with largest airline company of Belarus Transport 14:43
Kazakhstan's power generating company sees drop in sales volume Oil&Gas 14:43
Austria to support purchase of electric cars with 5,000 eur from July Europe 14:42
No eviction order for tenants during coronavirus in Iran - minister Business 14:39
Russian engineering company starts modernization of HPP in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:33
Central Bank of Iran unveils its Euro Deposit Certificate plan Business 14:27
New greenhouse launched in Turkmenistan's Mary region Business 14:18
UK-based ITI Capital becomes member of Kazakhstan's AIX Business 14:16
Georgia expects rich peach harvest this year Business 14:15
British PM Johnson: We need an interventionist approach to economy Europe 14:15
Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 23 Other News 14:14
Demand for Turkish in Uzbekistan going down Turkey 14:14
Azerbaijan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 14:13
Credit Suisse appoints new CEO for business in Israel Israel 14:12
National Iranian Copper Industries Company discloses sales data Business 14:11
Sulfur production volumes increase in Kazakhstan Business 14:08
More Chinese regions brace for floods as storms shift east Other News 14:07
Uzbekistan's import of mining industry products from Turkey down Turkey 14:06
France records five-month decline in import of Turkish carpets Turkey 14:05
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 29 Society 14:04
Azerbaijani president, first lady view restoration and conservation work carried out in part of Icherisheher (PHOTO) Society 14:03
Kazakhstan's import of mining products from Turkey soaring despite pandemic Turkey 14:00
Azerbaijan reveals five-month premiums of local insurers Economy 13:59
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender for pipeline inspection Tenders 13:59
Croatia to finance shorter work week for coronavirus-hit companies Europe 13:58
Iran’s CBI reveals amount of foreign currency provided for imports Finance 13:42
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 22-26 Oil&Gas 13:33
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to develop carpet weaving industry Finance 13:31
Number of job seekers from Turkey to Kazakhstan increasing Turkey 13:29
Euro exchange rate up in Uzbekistan Economy 13:20
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 26 Oil&Gas 13:10
Scope of supply via Trans Adriatic Pipeline Oil&Gas 13:10
Iran eyes launching passenger trains to Turkey and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Transport 13:09
Georgian bank opens first branch in Uzbekistan Finance 13:08
Russia offers Turkmenistan to create new routes for cargo movement Transport 13:07
Iran reveals volume of essential goods imported via Shahid Rajaee port Transport 12:56
Number of driven vehicles in Turkey increases Turkey 12:55
Iran reveals its recent gas export data Oil&Gas 12:54
Azerbaijan's 14 insurers ramp up collection of premiums Economy 12:48
Turkmenistan, China to develop cooperation within int'l organizations Turkmenistan 12:40
Kazakhstan's export of locally-made goods to Germany shrinks Business 12:37
Volume of cargo transported via Northwest Railways of Iran grows Transport 12:28
Azerbaijani honored coach in Artistic Gymnastics Chingiz Shamilov passes away Society 12:28
Russia reports lowest number of coronavirus infections since April 29 Russia 12:17
Iran discloses amount paid to wheat farmers Business 12:07
Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers Other News 12:05
Georgia increases eggs export to Azerbaijan Business 12:02
Uzbekistan reveals details of its wholesale trade turnover Business 12:00
Demand for Turkish furniture in Iran falls amid global pandemic Turkey 12:00
Iran inaugurates tens of agriculture projects Business 11:59
Uzbekistan's demand for Turkish carpets down Turkey 11:46
Uzbekistan boosts Turkish defense products import Turkey 11:43
Iran boosts olive oil production, focuses on increasing consumption Business 11:43
Turkmenistan’s Akhal, Dashoguz regions harvest largest volume of wheat Business 11:33
Iran's Shahid Rajaee TPP reveals volume of electricity production Oil&Gas 11:26
Winners of I International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers announced Society 11:25
Kazakh import of jewelry from Turkey falls during pandemic Turkey 11:23
Turkmenistan's import of clothes from Turkey drops Turkey 11:21
All news