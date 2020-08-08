20 killed in random shooting in Burkina Faso

Twenty people were killed and many others injured as gunmen randomly fired on a crowd in a livestock market on Friday in eastern Burkina Faso, official news agency AIB reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The multiple-deaths shooting occured in the livestock market of Namoungou, about 30 km from the provincial capital Fada N'gourma in the eastern region of the terrorism-prone west African country, the report said.

"Heavily armed men stormed into the market this Friday and fired indisciminately on the crowd," a local source told Xinhua reporter in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou.

Hospital sources said the attack caused many injuries, while regional governor Colonel Saidou Sanou said operations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.