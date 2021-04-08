Australia backs Pfizer virus vaccine over AstraZeneca for under-50s

Other News 8 April 2021 15:27 (UTC+04:00)
Australia backs Pfizer virus vaccine over AstraZeneca for under-50s

Australia recommends the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for people younger than 50 in preference to the shot made by AstraZeneca, the government said on Thursday, changing its advice for those deemed most at risk, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The move, after Europe’s drug regulator found a possible link between the Anglo-Swedish vaccine and rare blood clotting issues, is a huge hurdle for Australia’s faltering inoculation effort, which relies heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said Australia would advise health providers to only give a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults younger than 50 when the benefit clearly outweighs the risks.

Those who have already had a first Astrazeneca dose without any serious adverse events “can safely be given their second dose,” he added.

On Wednesday the European Medicines Agency said it found rare cases of blood clots among some adult vaccine recipients, but added that the advantages still outweighed the risks.

Kelly said despite the risks being extremely low, Australian experts have changed their advice for those at greatest risk.

Australia has ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Canberra was in talks to increase the order.

It will continue to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged over 70, but those above 50 who opt for the Pfizer vaccine will have to wait, the government said.

The European regulator’s latest findings spurred Britain to recommend an alternative vaccine for people younger than 30, while Italy suggested limiting AstraZeneca shots to those older than 60.

Australia’s immunisation campaign, which is more than 80% behind its original schedule, relies heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine for a population of nearly 26 million.

It had pledged to administer at least 4 million first doses by the end of March, but could only deliver 670,000, with the government blaming the delay on issues over supply from Europe.

It had been looking to ramp up the immunisation effort, underpinned by plans to make 50 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia, produced by CSL Ltd.

Australia began vaccinations much later than some other nations because of its few infections, which stand at just under 29,400, with 909 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Neighbouring New Zealand has barred entry to all travellers from India, including its own citizens, over the next two weeks after numerous arrivals from the South Asian nation tested positive.

It is the first time New Zealand has barred its own citizens and residents, although both it and Australia shut their borders to non-citizens very early in the pandemic to rein in outbreaks.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran, Turkmenistan strike deal on co-op in a number of fields
Iran, Turkmenistan strike deal on co-op in a number of fields
2M2021 data on shipment from Iran via Turkish ports unveiled
2M2021 data on shipment from Iran via Turkish ports unveiled
Qom Province plans mine exploration and production development
Qom Province plans mine exploration and production development
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan approves three-year strategy for insurance sector's dev't Finance 16:15
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to buy blowout preventer Tenders 16:02
More synergies needed between gas and renewables to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 15:48
UAE reports 2,112 COVID-19 cases, three deaths Arab World 15:43
Azerbaijan names number of ASAN payment system users ICT 15:41
Passenger traffic by air plummets worldwide Transport 15:37
UK card spending rises to highest since Christmas Europe 15:35
Shekel gains against dollar for fifth straight session Israel 15:32
Iran, Turkmenistan strike deal on co-op in a number of fields Politics 15:29
E-commerce firm StockX valued at $3.8 billion after new funding round US 15:28
Australia backs Pfizer virus vaccine over AstraZeneca for under-50s Other News 15:27
Russia's Transkapitalbank, State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan sign deal Business 15:07
Mary City of Turkmenistan opens tender for construction of buildings Tenders 14:45
Gold price in Azerbaijan grows Finance 14:40
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for supply of field steam mobile multifunctional unit Tenders 14:33
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Auditors to use digital technologies more extensively Business 14:31
Bank of Russia plans to test digital ruble in 2022 Russia 14:29
2M2021 data on shipment from Iran via Turkish ports unveiled Turkey 14:26
Azerbaijan’s import of goods from France down Business 14:17
SOCAR Turkey talks on STAR Refinery’s preparation for Industry 4.0 Oil&Gas 14:14
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks down Finance 14:12
Qom Province plans mine exploration and production development Business 13:58
OIC to assess damage caused to Azerbaijani cultural monuments as result of Armenian aggression Politics 13:48
Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency, Turkey’s Albayrak Media Group launching Joint Media Project Society 13:45
Armenia may share minefield maps after increasing int’l pressure - OIC Politics 13:41
Iran releases COVID-19 data for April 8 Society 13:37
OIC Secretary-General to visit Azerbaijan Politics 13:29
Austrian companies implement large ropeway projects for winter sports in Georgian Bakuriani Business 13:25
All settlements, mosques destroyed in Azerbaijan's Aghdam - Afghan rep to OIC Politics 13:18
Kazakhstan-Greece trade down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 13:17
Kazakh oil extracting company opens tender to liquidate wells Tenders 13:06
Armenia must answer for crimes against Azerbaijan before int'l justice - Gambia's representative to OIC Politics 13:05
Georgia reports 761 new cases of coronavirus for April 8 Georgia 13:04
Turkish Koruma Group to launch production of pesticides in Kazakhstan Business 13:04
CNF to support development of protected areas in Georgia Business 13:04
Armenia committed crimes against humanity - Malaysian ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 13:04
Iran’s PMO talks details of exports-imports via Shahid Bahonar port Transport 13:03
Pakistan's rep to OIC stresses need to prepare action plan on Karabakh Politics 13:00
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 12:59
Russia records over 8,600 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:52
Iran implements plan for irrigation networks in West Azerbaijan Province Business 12:46
Azerbaijan's Aghdam razed to ground - Djibouti's rep in OIC Politics 12:31
Turkey raises export of ready-made clothes to Georgia Turkey 12:30
Georgian government creates coronavirus-free 'green zones' Business 12:07
Iran's Rasht-Anzali railway line to be put into operation Transport 12:06
Shell to end routine gas flaring from assets it operates Oil&Gas 12:06
OIC to continue supporting Azerbaijan - assistant secretary-general Politics 12:01
OIC calls on member states to support Azerbaijan in restoration of Karabakh Politics 12:00
Shell expects oil output to decline by 1-2% a year until 2030 Oil&Gas 11:59
SOCAR AQS drills first multilateral well in South Caspian basin Economy 11:58
Oil falls after U.S. gasoline stocks surge against expectations Oil&Gas 11:55
Azerbaijani economy minister unveils 1Q2021 tax revenues to country's budget Finance 11:55
Royal Dutch Shell disсloses spending on goods, services Oil&Gas 11:52
Azerbaijan to develop, implement digitalization strategy of State Tax Service ICT 11:40
US official says Moscow probably looks to maintain Karabakh conflict, not solve it Politics 11:27
Iran holds presentation on production of several goods in innovation field Business 11:21
Volume of 2M2021 solid mineral fuel shipment via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 11:13
Sber, Russian Venture Company to set up fund worth $100 mln Russia 11:09
Uzbekistan, Russia ink co-op agreement on banking services Uzbekistan 11:07
OIC delegation holding press conference in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:06
Russian Rimera signs contract with Uzbek Jizzakh Petroleum Uzbekistan 11:05
Moody's upgrades rating outlook of Azerbaijan's SOCAR Finance 11:03
German industrial orders rise on strong domestic demand in February Europe 11:02
Israeli open source security co WhiteSource raises $75m Israel 10:56
Forbes list of India's 10 richest billionaires: Mukesh Ambani richest with $84.5 billion, Gautam Adani second Other News 10:49
Azerbaijan discloses its oil prices Finance 10:49
US boosts steel imports from Turkey Turkey 10:49
Russian IT group wrapping up first stage of Uzbek fuel-energy complex's digitization Uzbekistan 10:49
Turkey discloses volume of 2M2021 cargo shipment via local ports from Moldova Turkey 10:48
India, Seychelles to inaugurate Magistrates' Court building, naval ship, solar power plant tomorrow Other News 10:48
Uzbekistan, Qatar to sign agreement on opening of direct flights Uzbekistan 10:39
Turkey's 1Q2021 export of ready-made clothes to Iran grows Turkey 10:31
Cargo movement in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port shrinks Transport 10:28
Juniper Research analysts say eSIM to be widely used year by year ICT 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr. 8 Finance 09:55
Iran discloses volume of wheat to be purchased from farmers in Kerman Province Business 09:53
Azerbaijan's Treasury Agency signs tender contract for software purchase Finance 09:50
Russia's major institutions to promote country's exports to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:49
India reports record 126,789 new COVID-19 cases Other News 09:46
Iranian currency rates for April 8 Finance 09:45
Iran’s PMO unveils volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Abadan port Transport 09:42
Wood Mackenzie talks about challenges in Shafag-Asiman Oil&Gas 09:39
Investments in AI to boost productivity in natural gas industries - McKinsey & Co. Oil&Gas 09:34
Azerbaijan says Armenia polluting Okhchuchay river flowing through Zangilan Politics 09:01
Azerbaijan sees growth of GDP in non-oil sector Finance 09:00
Georgia sees decrease in number of Azerbaijani visitors Tourism 09:00
ECB speeds up money printing in March, focuses on Germany Finance 08:33
Over 2,500 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:56
Kenya considering purchase of Turkish armored vehicles Turkey 07:53
Georgian Health Ministry to record Covid-19 vaccination volunteers Georgia 07:53
İranian MoD unveils 1st indigenous vessel "Lavender Reaper" Kazakhstan 07:51
Latvia wants to re-establish direct flights to Azerbaijan - embassy Transport 07:30
Greek gov't pledges more healthcare investments in post-pandemic era Finance 06:45
Poland extends partial lockdown as health care system pushed to limits Europe 05:57
Azerbaijan expanding digital approach to tax administration ICT 05:10
Biden voices support to Jordan's king, affirming two-state solution Arab World 04:15
Lebanon’s President holds central bank responsible for financial crisis Finance 03:02
Albania's int'l airport cancels all flights as air traffic controllers go on strike Transport 01:51
Lufthansa converts Airbus A350-900 into climate research aircraft Transport 01:04
Georgian Nardi Group eyes to build snail processing plant Business 00:10
All news