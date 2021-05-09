Chile reports third consecutive day of over 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases

The Chilean Ministry of Health reported 6,219 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, the third consecutive day of more than 6,000 daily infections, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

With the latest figures, the total number of cases has reached 1,241,976, of which 36,852 are in the active stage.

So far, 1,177,342 people have recovered from the disease.

Another 97 deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the death toll to 27,101.

Chilean authorities have decided to ease quarantine measures and to resume activities such as trade and face-to-face classes in areas where the numbers of cases have decreased.