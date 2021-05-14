Latvia eases entry rules for vaccinated travelers

The Latvian government on Thursday decided to ease entry rules for travelers who have been immunized against COVID-19, according to information posted on the government's website, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Under the new provisions, drafted by the Health Ministry, vaccinated persons arriving from member states of the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA), as well as Switzerland and the United Kingdom will not be required to self-isolate on arriving in Latvia.

However, to be exempt from self-isolation, travelers will have to present documentary proof of their immunization against the coronavirus with vaccines approved for use by regulators such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Self-isolation will remain mandatory for arrivals from countries that are not members of the EU or EEA in order to prevent new, more dangerous virus strains from reaching Latvia, the government said.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 can already enter Latvia without going into self-isolation.