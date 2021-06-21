Pakistan reports 1,050 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan on Saturday recorded 1,050 new cases of COVID-19, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's fight against the pandemic, said that the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 948,268 in the Asian country, including 892,319 recoveries.

The number of active cases dropped to 33,972, and 2,330 of them are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, an additional 37 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were recorded in Pakistan on Saturday, raising the COVID-19 related death toll to 21,977.

The eastern Punjab province is Pakistan's worst-hit region by COVID-19 with 344,970 infections, followed by the southern Sindh province with 331,659 infections.