Argentina reports 18,389 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina reported 18,389 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the national count to 4,423,636, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said 576 more deaths were reported, raising the national death toll to 93,142.

Currently, there are 284,186 active cases and 4,046,308 patients have recovered from the disease.

To date, 20,156,628 doses of vaccines have been administered nationwide, with 16,173,340 people having received their first dose and 3,983,288 people both doses.