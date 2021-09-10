BRICS adopts counter-terrorism action plan under PM Modi’s chairship

BRICS has emerged as an influential voice for the emerging economies of the world as it focuses on the priorities of developing countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted during a virtual summit of the five-nation grouping on Thursday.

“BRICS made many achievements in the last one and a half decades. Today, we are an influential voice for emerging economies of the world. We need to ensure that BRICS is more productive in the next 15 years,” PM Modi said while chairing the 13th BRICS summit.

In the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Jair Bolsanaro, the summit adopted the BRICS counter-terrorism action plan, said PM Modi.

The grouping had a comprehensive meeting on all issues related to security, regional issues, Covid-19, climate change, reform of the UN Security Council, et al.