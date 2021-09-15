PM Modi to visit US to attend Quad summit, UNGA debate

In his first foreign visit in around six months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US to attend the Quad Leader's Summit and the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

On September 24, PM Modi will attend the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington which will be hosted by US President Joe Biden. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga will also attend the summit.

This will be the first in-person Quad summit hosting the leaders of the four nations. In March, Joe Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders will review the Quad vaccine initiative for Covid-19 which was announced in March this year.

"They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change and education," the MEA statement read.