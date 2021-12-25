‘Recall noble teachings of Jesus Christ’: PM Modi extends Christmas greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Christmas greetings this morning as the country celebrated the festival amid restrictions in public places owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around,” PM Modi tweeted.

The rise of the Omicron variant heralded another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions across the world. Gatherings of five or more will not be allowed in Maharashtra between 9 pm and 6 am, the state government has said. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government also banned New Year celebrations in Mumbai owing to rising Omicron cases. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have also tightened restrictions. Delhi has, however, allowed places of worship to remain open.

The new coronavirus strain has also disrupted holiday travel, with tracking website Flightaware.com reporting more than 2,300 flights had been cancelled around the world today, according to Reuters.

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that 358 Omicron cases have been detected in India so far out of which, 114 have fully recovered. Six states have reported more than 30 cases: Maharashtra (88), Delhi (67), Telangana (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31), and Gujarat (30).