Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose honoured by Indian Embassy In Germany; exhibition inaugurated

The Indian Embassy in Berlin celebrated Parakram Diwas by opening a special exhibition titled "Bose 125" to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The exhibition, which includes rare, personal letters and memorabilia from Netaji, was inaugurated at the Embassy grounds by Ambassador of India to Germany Harish Parvathaneni and Prof. Dr. Anita Bose Pfaff, Netaji's daughter.

To commemorate the event, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate. In a tweet on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, paid tribute to Netaji. Netaji's unwavering spirit and dedication to the nation, he said, are a continuing source of inspiration for all Indians, including the youth.