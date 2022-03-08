Kuwait airlift to ‘Operation Ganga’: Largest evacuation ops carried out by India
More than 18,000 Indians have been safely evacuated back to their home country from war-torn Ukraine via special flights over the last one week, Trend reports citing Hindustan Times.
Under the central government’s ‘Operation Ganga’, 76 flights were sent to Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova to rescue Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
India’s maritime, inland waterways witnessed lot of improvement, says country’s first woman merchant navy captain
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of International Women's Day (PHOTO)
Use of 'Nagorno-Karabakh' term by Russian MoD may trigger escalation of situation in region - opinion