Australian PM announces $74 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced further military aid to Ukraine in a statement released on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Following President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky’s request for further support, Australia will provide the following new package of assistance to Ukraine: A$99.5 million ($67.8 mln - TASS) in military assistance, including 14 armored personnel carriers, 20 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles and other military equipment supplied by Australia’s defense industry, and a contribution to NATO’s Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package Trust Fund," the statement said.

That brings Australia’s total military assistance to Ukraine to approximately A$388 million ($230.6 mln), the prime minister said.

Australia will also allocate A$8.7 million (US$5.9 million) to assist Ukraine’s Border Guard Service to upgrade border management equipment, improve cyber security and enhance border operations in the field, Albanese said.

The country will provide duty free access for Ukrainian imports to Australia and "will intervene at the International Court of Justice in support of Ukraine in its case against Russia," he stated.

"My visit to Kiev and recent visits by other world leaders sends a clear message that democratic nations like Australia will stand side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in their time of need," the prime minister said.

He said Australia will prohibit imports of Russian gold and impose sanctions on some Russian ministers.