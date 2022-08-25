UK signs MoU with Jharkhand to create new scholarship programme for marginalized communities

The UK government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Jharkhand to create a new scholarship programme for the marginalized and under-represented communities from the state, Trend reports citing The Print.

The Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda (MGJSM) scholarship will offer up to five scholars from Jharkhand full financial support to pursue a one-year master’s in the UK. The Chevening MGJSM Scholarships will be offered annually from 2023, read the British High Commission in India press release.

Chevening Awards programme develops future leaders by offering scholarships and fellowships to study in the UK.

The MoU was signed in Ranchi by Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, during a two-day visit to the state.

“Delighted to invest our shared future with @JharkhandCMO @HemantSorenJMM. Scholarships to for marginalised & under-represented communities with support from @CheveningFCDO. Tool for improving adaptation to climate change in rural communities” tweeted Alex Ellis.

The UK also launched the Jharkhand module of the Climate Resilience Information System and Planning (CRISP-M) tool. The CRISP-M tool is a web and mobile phone-based geographic information system that will support the planning, implementation and monitoring of the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme, added the release.

It was developed as part of the UK Government’s Infrastructure for Climate Resilient Growth programme in India.

The Jharkhand module of the CRISP-M tool will effectively help integrate climate risk management into the planning and design of social protection; inform early action on drought management with the Jharkhand Drought Early Warning System and help build the resilience of households that are vulnerable to climate change, read the release.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said, “Investing in education and climate are our best gifts to our children and grandchildren. I’m delighted that today, with the gracious support of Chief Minister Soren and our partners across the state of Jharkhand, we are able to do just that. Education in another country can be a defining experience. I’m pleased that each year, five brilliant scholars from the state will have the opportunity to study at the UK’s world-leading universities with full financial support.”

During his visit, the High Commissioner also participated in a business roundtable and met a host of business leaders to explore opportunities to boost trade and investment linkages between the UK and the state of Jharkhand.