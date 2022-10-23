Somalia car bomb, shooting hits Kismayu hotel, three dead, police say

A car bomb and shooting attack on a hotel in the Somali city of Kismayu killed at least three people on Sunday before security forces ended the siege at the hotel and killed the attackers, police said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Gunfire erupted after an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the gate of the port city's Tawakal Hotel. The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militant group said it had carried out the attack.

"So far there are three people dead and eight others injured, who were taken to Kismayu hospital," Farah Mohamed, a security officer told Reuters from Kismayu.

Mohamed Nasi Guled, Jubbaland's deputy chief of police, said earlier on Sunday on Somali National Television there had been three attackers at the hotel.

Mohamed, the security officer, said later on Sunday security personnel had ended the siege.