Indonesian president opens G20 summit in Bali

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has opened a G20 summit on the island of Bali, a TASS correspondent reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have a responsibility not only to the people of our countries but also to the people all over the world. In this situation, being responsible means that we have to stop the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward. If we don’t stop the war, it will be difficult for us to be responsible for the future of the current and future generations," he pointed out.

The summit began half an hour later than scheduled due to the late arrival of US President Joe Biden.

The first session of the summit is dedicated to food and energy security. The parties will discuss healthcare issues later in the day. The third session, which will take place on November 16, will focus on digital transformation.