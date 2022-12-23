UN allocates 14 mln USD for humanitarian aid in S. Sudan

The UN humanitarian agency has provided 14 million U.S. dollars to support the provision of direct humanitarian assistance to 262,521 people in South Sudan who have been affected by increased violence and severe flooding, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The funds from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will enable implementing agencies to use a targeted area-based approach to ensure that the much-needed support reaches people with the highest severity of needs.

Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan Sara Beysolow Nyanti said the funding will support the most vulnerable people and be channeled through partners.

This funding will support reducing people's vulnerability and protection risks through activities implemented by the UN humanitarian agencies in South Sudan while ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches people in need as quickly as possible, Nyanti said in a statement issued in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

She stressed that the funding will enable the scale-up of existing multipurpose cash programs ensuring critical life-saving services, including protection, health, education, water, sanitation, and hygiene activities for the people most in need.

"Women, girls, the elderly, persons with specific needs, and those who stayed behind in hard-to-reach areas due to mobility constraints often bear the brunt of protracted crises and desperately need support," Nyanti said.

She also said the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan has been underfunded, leaving millions of people at risk.

"We need long-term solutions to close the rising funding gaps and pave the way toward development," Nyanti added.