40 people killed in bus accident in central Senegal

Forty people were killed and several others injured in a collision between two buses in the Kaffrine region, central Senegal, Sunday, according to the local authorities in charge of relief and health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Senegalese President Macky Sall decreed a three-day national mourning Sunday following the traffic accident.

"Following today's serious accident in Gniby (in Kaffrine region) which caused 40 deaths, I have decided on a national mourning of 3 days from Jan. 9th," he said on his Twitter account.

He added that an interministerial council will hold a meeting on the same date to take firm measures on road safety and public passenger transport.

No more detail is available about the deadly accident at the moment.