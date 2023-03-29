Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Other News

Families dig for missing in Ecuador landslide as deaths rise to 11

Other News Materials 29 March 2023 07:22 (UTC +04:00)
Families dig for missing in Ecuador landslide as deaths rise to 11

Follow Trend on

The official death toll from a landslide in Ecuador rose to 11 on Tuesday evening as families and rescue groups worked to find dozens of people still missing after large amounts of earth smothered buildings and a stadium in the small city of Alausi, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Using spades, relatives dug through the dirt in places they believe their loved ones were when the landslide hit in the Andean province of Chimborazo on Sunday night after heavy rains.

About 67 people were still missing as of Tuesday, according to Ecuador's disaster agency, and around 32 survivors had been rescued.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more