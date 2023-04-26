Romania boosts defense capabilities with Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drones

Romania has acquired 18 Bayraktar TB2 combat drones, Türkiye’s ambassador to Bucharest announced on Wednesday, as the NATO outpost seeks to modernize its army, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“Romania, a friend, Black Sea neighbor and NATO ally is adding Bayraktar TB2... to its inventory,” Turkish diplomat Ozgur Kivanc Altan wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Romanian defense ministry confirmed the information to AFP.

Romania’s government, which launched the procedure for the acquisition of 18 unmanned combat aerial vehicles in September 2022, signed a contract worth 321 million dollars with Türkiye’s Baykar company.

The drones are to be used by the country’s land forces.