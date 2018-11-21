Putin may meet with Saudi crown prince in Argentina

Russian President Vladimir Putin can met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud during the G20 summit in Argentina, TASS reports.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the talks between the Russian leader and the Saudi crown prince "cannot be ruled out." "I don’t know what will be discussed, although, of course, such an exchange of views cannot be ruled out," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters when asked whether there were plans to discuss the situation in the oil market.

"We assume that both of them [Putin and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud] will attend that summit [in Argentina], so they will have an opportunity to talk to each other on its sidelines one way or another," Peskov added.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Buenos Aires from November 29 to December 1.

