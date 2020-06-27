Putin, Macron discuss strategic stability, bilateral cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the strategic stability and bilateral cooperation in a video conference Friday, the Kremlin said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Various aspects of the situation in the field of strategic stability were analyzed. The importance of maintaining existing arms control mechanisms and strengthening predictability and confidence in the military field was emphasized," it said.

Putin and Macron also discussed the Russian-French partnership in solving pressing global problems, such as international terrorism, climate change, and the growth of conflict potential in many regions of the world, it said.

The urgent task is to cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, it added.

According to the statement, the presidents also touched upon the crises in Ukraine, Libya and Syria.