Russia reports over 5,700 new coronavirus cases

Russia confirmed 5,762 coronavirus cases in the past day, the highest number since July 26, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to its data, in the past 33 days the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.5% and the total case tally reached 1,085,281.

Some 730 cases were recorded in Moscow, 211 in St. Petersburg, 177 in the Moscow Region, 171 in the Rostov Region and 166 in the Nizhny Novgorod.

The lowest growth rates were confirmed in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Smolensk Region (0.1%), the Moscow Region and the Chechen Republic (0.2%).

Currently, some 170,352 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.