Russia’s coronavirus case tally exceeds 1.5 mln

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 16,710 in the past day to 1,513,877, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

A 1.1% growth rate was recorded in the past two days, the crisis center reported.

Currently, 349,305 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

Recovered patients

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 7,704 in the past day to 1,138,522.

According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries dropped to 75.2%.

Number of coronavirus deaths

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 229 in the past day versus 296 a day earlier.

Russia’s total death toll from the coronavirus hit 26,050. The average mortality rate dropped to 1.72%.