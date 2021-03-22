5.0-magnitude quake hits 164 km SSE of Ust'-Kamchatsk Staryy, Russia

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted 164 km SSE of Ust'-Kamchatsk Staryy, Russia at 21:13:12 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 54.8322 degrees north latitude and 163.3258 degrees east longitude.