One killed, one injured in light plane crash in Russia’s Far East

One person was killed and one injured in a light plane crash near the village of Kalinka in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk region, the Public Safety Answering Service told TASS on Saturday, Trend reports.

Earlier, the region’s department of the Russian emergencies ministry said a light plane crashed near the city of Khabarovsk.

"As a result of the crash, one person was killed and another one injured. The severity of injuries is yet unknown. The victim is being taken to a Regional Hospital No.2," the service said.

According to the service, the plane fell during takeoff from the Kalinka airfield.

The Khabarovsk region’s press service told TASS that the injured person was a woman aged 40. Her both legs are fractured, and her condition is serious.

The press service of the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office told TASS that it had launched a probe into the accident.