Russian aircraft with humanitarian cargo lands in quake-hit Haiti

A Russian aircraft with humanitarian cargo landed in the quake-hit Haiti on Friday, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, the Russian ambassador to Venezuela and Haiti, told TASS, Trend reports.

"This humanitarian aid is provided within the frames of the WHO [the World Health Organization] project of the emergencies relief operations," he said.

Melik-Bagdasarov also said that another Russian aircraft carrying humanitarian cargo is expected in Haiti in a couple of days.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti on August 14. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 40 kilometers of the city of Les Cayes, which boasts a population of 125,000, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Over 130,000 buildings, including hospitals, in the country have been completely or partially ruined by the earthquake. According to the most recent data, over 2,200 people were killed and more than 12,000 injured in the devastating earthquake.

The authorities of the country imposed a state of emergency for the period of one month following the deadly earthquake.