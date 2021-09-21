Russia reports 19,179 new coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases grew by 19,179 in Russia in the past 24 hours, amounting overall to 7,313,851, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative growth rate was 0.26%.

In particular, the Moscow Region confirmed 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, while St. Petersburg reported 1,060 new cases. The Samara Region recorded 524 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Sverdlovsk Region - 511, and the Voronezh Region — 491.

At present, 587,932 active cases are reported across Russia.