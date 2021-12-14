Over 800,000 Russian health workers counter COVID-19 during peak of pandemic

Russia 14 December 2021 12:57 (UTC+04:00)
More than 800,000 Russian healthcare workers have been engaged in providing medical assistance to COVID-19 patients during the peak of the pandemic, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"During the peak of the pandemic, we involved over 800,000 healthcare workers to provide treatment for COVID-19 patients. So, we have prepared well to counter the threat posed by the infection," the health minister stated at the QS Subject Focus Summit Medicine 2021.

Murashko noted that during the pandemic, the health ministry had promptly managed to develop and implement online educational modules relating to infections. More than 1.5 mln healthcare workers received training.

"Today, apart from initial training, we use this platform to update knowledge, quickly deliver and centrally manage new information about COVID-19 at a rate of over 600,000 specialists in less than a month," the health minister mentioned.

On December 13, Murashko said that currently, more than 650,000 Russian healthcare workers were engaged in countering the COVID-19 pandemic.

