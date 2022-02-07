Russian, French presidents to hold talks on February 7

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the heads of state, who held phone talks three times in the past two weeks, agreed that Macron would visit Moscow on February 7.

Peskov noted that a plethora of questions would be on the agenda. In particular, the presidents are going to touch upon the proposals on security guarantees, which the Russian Foreign Ministry released on December 17 last year. On January 26, the US and NATO handed over their written responses.

The presidential spokesman also said that Putin would be ready to resume the discussion that the leaders started over the phone, to outline Russian concerns, expressing Moscow’s view on the situation and perception of the US and NATO responses. Furthermore, Peskov mentioned that the presidents would likely address bilateral ties, which the Russian side considered very important.

Following the talks, Putin and Macron are going to hold a press conference to discuss the outcomes of the Russian-French summit.