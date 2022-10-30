Putin expresses condolences to South Korean leader over deaths in Seoul stampede - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol over the deaths in a stampede in Seoul, according to the text of the telegram published on the Kremlin website on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Dear Mr. President! Please accept deep condolences in connection with the death of a large number of people as a result of such a tragic incident in Seoul," the telegram reads.

Putin asked to convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Earlier, the South Korean side reported that over 150 people were killed, including four Russian women, and over 80 people were injured as a result of a stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district. This is the deadliest tragedy in South Korea since the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster when 304 people, mostly schoolchildren, were killed.

Itaewon is known as one of Seoul's nightlife centers. Tens of thousands of young people went to the area on Saturday to celebrate Halloween as this year was the first time in three years that the pandemic-related restrictions had been lifted.

The stampede began around 10:20 p.m. local time on Saturday in one of the jam-packed narrow streets. According to several media outlets, the stampede may have been triggered by rumors that a popular k-pop singer had been seen in one of the bars. Following these rumors, many people rushed to the street where this bar was to see the star.