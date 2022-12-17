Russia records another 7,531 coronavirus cases, 58 deaths

Russia recorded 7,531 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 21,708,852, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As many as 1,266 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 1,400 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 40 regions of the country and rose in 27 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,396 to 3,280,301 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 1,153 to 1,814,130.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 7,269 to 21,103,330 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 1,296 to 3,084,977 in Moscow and by 812 to 1,769,059 in St. Petersburg.

Russia recorded 58 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 392,949. Moscow’s fatalities surged by 17 to 47,258 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths also rose by 17 to 36,367.