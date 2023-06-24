Russia has faced betrayal - President Putin (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Russia has faced betrayal, the country's President Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports.

"The actions that split our unity are, in fact, apostasy from their people. This is a blow to the back of our country and our people. Such a blow was inflicted on Russia in 1917 when the country was waging the First World War, but the victory was stolen from it," Putin noted.

"We'll protect our people and our statehood from any threats, including internal betrayal, and what we are faced with is precisely betrayal. Ambition and personal interests have led to the betrayal of our country, our people," he added.

On June 23, 2023, the Investigation Department of Russia’s Federal Security Service initiated a criminal case against the founder of Wagner Private Military Company Yevgeny Prigozhin under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion.