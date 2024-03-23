More than 60 people killed in terror attack at Crocus City Hall

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. More than 60 people were killed as a result of the terror attack at Crocus City Hall, Investigative Committee of Russia said, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, the number of victims may increase," the statement said.

The incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 60 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.