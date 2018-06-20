Erdogan says leadership of PKK eliminated in northern Iraq

20 June 2018 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the counter-terrorist operation carried out by the Turkish armed forces in northern Iraq, the key leading staff of the PKK terrorist organization has been eliminated, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on June 20.

Erdogan noted that military operations in northern Iraq against PKK continue at an active pace.

The head of state also noted that the fight against PKK is a priority for Turkey.

"Military operations in the north of Iraq will continue until the complete elimination of terrorists," Erdogan said.

Earlier, Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq. He noted that the Turkish Air Force used 20 aircraft and destroyed 14 PKK bases.

"Turkey is resolute in the fight against PKK," Erdogan said.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey confident that Karabakh to be liberated from Armenian occupation - Chief Ombudsman
Politics 17:58
North of Iraq to be completely cleared of PKK terrorists - Turkish PM
Turkey 16:58
Iran, Iraq don't participate in operations against PKK: Turkey
Turkey 16:52
Over 1 million Turkish citizens abroad vote in presidential and parliamentary election
Turkey 14:36
New pipelines to allow Baku to increase gas supplies to foreign market
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:36
Uzbekistan sees growth of joint ventures by 18% within year
Economy news 19 June 11:33
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 11:05
Senate to ban US weapon supplies to Turkey over potential purchase of Russian S-400 system
US 19 June 09:45
Russian, Iranian, Turkish officials to discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee
Russia 18 June 11:37
Turkey eyes to build scientific base in Antarctica
Turkey 18 June 11:01
Turkish cargo ship sinks off Croatia, crew evacauted
Turkey 18 June 02:11
3.4-magnitude quake jolts eastern Turkey
Turkey 18 June 01:39
About 6,000 people expected to vote in Turkey's presidential, parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan - envoy
Politics 17 June 11:36
Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan vote in parliamentary, presidential elections (PHOTO)
Society 17 June 09:25
Turkish Air Force conducting operations in 12 areas in northern Iraq
Turkey 16 June 12:35
Turkey, US ink 90-day agreement on Syria: PM
Turkey 16 June 10:25
Turkey to fight terror with allies or alone: Erdogan
Turkey 16 June 03:15
Turkish General Staff announces elimination of over 20 PKK militants in Iraq
Turkey 15 June 12:26