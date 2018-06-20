Erdogan says leadership of PKK eliminated in northern Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the counter-terrorist operation carried out by the Turkish armed forces in northern Iraq, the key leading staff of the PKK terrorist organization has been eliminated, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on June 20.

Erdogan noted that military operations in northern Iraq against PKK continue at an active pace.

The head of state also noted that the fight against PKK is a priority for Turkey.

"Military operations in the north of Iraq will continue until the complete elimination of terrorists," Erdogan said.

Earlier, Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq. He noted that the Turkish Air Force used 20 aircraft and destroyed 14 PKK bases.

"Turkey is resolute in the fight against PKK," Erdogan said.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

