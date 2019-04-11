Cavusoglu criticizes Macron’s decision regarding so-called "Armenian genocide"

11 April 2019 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Having signed a decree declaring April 24 the day of memory of the so-called "Armenian genocide", French President Emmanuel Macron has grossly violated international law, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted, Trend reports.

He said that before making such a decision, Macron should have turned to the dark moments of the history of his own country.

On April 10, French President Emmanuel Macron signed a decree declaring April 24 as the national day of memory of the so-called "Armenian genocide".

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.



