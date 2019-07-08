About 50 illegal immigrants detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Forty-eight illegal migrants have been detained in Turkey’s Canakkale Province, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that there are 11 citizens of Afghanistan among the detainees, while the remaining detainees are citizens of Syria and Iraq.

All detainees will be deported from Turkey.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated earlier that 50,000 illegal immigrants will be deported from Istanbul over the next 6 months.

The minister noted that 13,000 illegal migrants from various countries were deported from Istanbul.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey spread information on the detention of 79,000 illegal migrants from various countries in January-April 2019, 32,900 of which were citizens of Afghanistan.

"Also, during this period, 11,600 Pakistani citizens and 6,400 Syrian citizens were detained," the ministry said.

