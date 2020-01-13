Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Mideast over phone

13 January 2020 08:19 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo by phone Sunday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Pompeo “reiterated the need for NATO to play a greater role in the region and stressed the U.S. commitment to the UN-facilitated peace process in Syria,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Writing on Twitter, Pompeo said: “Had a good discussion on developments in the Middle East with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu today.”

