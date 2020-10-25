Ankara extends Oruç Reis' exploration work in East Med until Nov. 4

Turkey has issued another navigational telex, or Navtex, as it prepares to conduct seismic research activities in the Eastern Mediterranean until Nov. 4, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to an announcement Saturday, the 10-day mission will be carried out by the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel as of Sunday.

A Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area as well as other information.

The Oruç Reis will carry out seismic studies in the Eastern Mediterranean together with two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han.

It will conduct various geological, geophysical, hydrographic and oceanographic surveys, especially of the continental shelf, while also searching for natural resources.

A previous notice scheduled survey work in the area until Oct. 27.