Turkey reports over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey 15 January 2021 22:40 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey reported over 8,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

A total of 8,314 new cases, including 921 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall case tally crossed 2.37 million, including 23,664 deaths with 169 new fatalities recorded over the past day.

As many as 9,109 more patients recovered in the country, taking the total over 2.24 million.

More than 27 million COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 167,211 more done over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has dropped to 2,311.

Turkey has vaccinated more than 600,000 people in the first two days of administering COVID-19 shots developed by China's Sinovac, health ministry data showed on Friday, among the speediest rollouts globally.

Ankara launched the nationwide program on Thursday, vaccinating health workers first, and inoculated more than 285,000 people on the first day. As of 4:01 p.m. GMT, the total was 600,040.

The government credited its nationwide distribution of the vaccines earlier this week, as well as its digitized health records and hospital services for the rapid operation.

"We are an experienced country in implementing nationwide inoculation programs. Our infrastructure is more than capable of conducting this program in a controlled way. We will win the battle with the pandemic together," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Some 3.23 million people have been inoculated in Britain and, according to the Our World in Data website, 2.16 million in Israel. In Russia, the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday 1.5 million Russians had been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine.

