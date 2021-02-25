New Turkish ambassadors to Washington, Tokyo officially appointed

The decision on the appointment of four new ambassadors and the withdrawal of three ambassadors has gone into effect after its publication in the Official Gazette, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Accordingly, Turkey's Tokyo ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan was appointed as the country's ambassador in Washington, D.C., while Korkut Güngen has become the new ambassador in Tokyo. The foreign ministry's spokesperson Hami Aksoy was appointed as the ambassador in Belgrade, and Mehmet Hakan Olcay has become the new ambassador in Dublin.

Serdar Kılıç, the ambassador in Washington, Levent Murat Burhan, the ambassador in Dublin, and Tanju Bilgiç, the ambassador in Belgrade, have officially been called from their duties to Ankara.

The decision on the appointment of new envoys was taken in December 2020.