Turkish revenues from export of defense-related products grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.3

Trend:

The exports of defense products from Turkey to global markets grew by 17.5 percent in the first two months of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, making up $400,222, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s exports of defense industry products amounted to 1.4 percent of the country's total exports for the reporting period.

“In February 2021, Turkey exported $233.225 million worth of defense products to international markets, which is 34.1 percent more compared to the same month of 2020,” the ministry said.

Over the past 12 months (from February 2020 through February 2021), Turkey exported defense products worth over $2.3 billion abroad, added the ministry.