Turkey reports 26,398 daily COVID-19 cases
27,160 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 213 to 61,353.
According to the report, 338,873 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 26,398 new cases were registered.
