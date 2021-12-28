Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey grows over 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Some 47,556 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey in November 2021, which is 18 times more than the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

According to the information, the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in November amounted to 2.7 percent.

The ministry reports that 413,420 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey in 11M2021, which is 87.57 percent more than the same period in 2020.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey during the reporting period amounted to 1.81 percent.

It is noted that a total of 3.763 million tourists visited Turkey in November, which is 11 times more than in the same month in 2020.

Also, it is noted that 25.819 million tourists visited Turkey 11M2021, which is 89.61 percent more than in the same period in 2020.