BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could meet with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in early October, Trend reports.

"The European Political Community will hold a summit in Prague on October 6, 2022. Now we're considering the possibility of attending the summit. Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan may also visit the summit. Maybe, we'll be able to talk to him," Erdogan told reporters in the 'Turkish House' in New York.